THORIUM Premier "Penance" Music Video
May 4, 2018, 9 minutes ago
Danish/Swedish death metal band Thorium will release their new album Blashphemy Awakes on June 1st via Mighty Music. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl here, and watch a music video for the track "Penance" below.
Tracklisting:
"Intro"
"Penance"
"Depravity"
"Maniac"
"Slow Deep And Dead"
"Trust No One"
"Blasphemy Awakes"
"Whispers From The Grave"
"Dead Soul"
"Reign Of Osman"
"Tengil"
"Under The Black Skies"
"Penance" video:
"Maniac" video: