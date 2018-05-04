THORIUM Premier "Penance" Music Video

Danish/Swedish death metal band Thorium will release their new album Blashphemy Awakes on June 1st via Mighty Music. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl here, and watch a music video for the track "Penance" below.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Penance"

"Depravity"

"Maniac"

"Slow Deep And Dead"

"Trust No One"

"Blasphemy Awakes"

"Whispers From The Grave"

"Dead Soul"

"Reign Of Osman"

"Tengil"

"Under The Black Skies"

"Penance" video:

"Maniac" video: