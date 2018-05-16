THORIUM Rehearse For Blasphemy Awakes Album Release Show; Video

Danish/Swedish death metal band Thorium will release their new album Blashphemy Awakes on June 1st via Mighty Music. In the video below, the band rehearses for their album release show, taking place on June 2nd at Halmtorvet 9 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl here, and watch a music video for the track "Penance" below.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Penance"

"Depravity"

"Maniac"

"Slow Deep And Dead"

"Trust No One"

"Blasphemy Awakes"

"Whispers From The Grave"

"Dead Soul"

"Reign Of Osman"

"Tengil"

"Under The Black Skies"

"Penance" video:

"Maniac" video: