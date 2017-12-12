THOUGHT CHAMBER Release "Psykerion: The Question" Music Video; Band Working On New Album

US progressive metal/rock group Thought Chamber are not only working on a new, third studio album to follow up 2003's Psykerion effort, but are also launching a video clip for the track "Psykerion: The Question" off the previous release. Watch below:

Thought Chamber are currently at work in the studio for their upcoming new album release, expected for later in 2018 via InsideOutMusic and the band checked in with the following comment:

"Thought Chamber is hard at work in the studio recording their as yet untitled 3rd album. Although not a concept album like their previous Psykerion release, it may include the continuation of that record's storyline. New songs include "Myst Of Lyriad", "Rainless", "Identity Theft", "Blinded", "A Modern Tragedy", and yet another instrumental in the continuing saga of "Mr. Qwinkle". In the meantime, a video for the band's song, "Psykerion: The Question", has popped up out of nowhere!"

A first teaser for the new song "Rainless" can be seen below:

Thought Chamber lineup:

Ted Leonard - Lead vocals

Michael Harris - Guitars, keyboards, harmony vocals

Jeff Plant - Bass

Bill Jenkins - Keyboards

Mike Haid - Drums