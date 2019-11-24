THREADS OF FATE Featuring REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Post Acoustic Cover Of NIGHTWISH Dark Passion Play Track "For The Heart I Once Had"

Redemption keyboardist Vikram Shankar has checked in with the following:

"Threads Of Fate tackles Nightwish acoustically! Check out Jon Pyres' silky smooth delivery on this one."

Threads Of Fate, featuring Shankar on keys, orchestrations and bass, released their debut EP, A Funeral For The Virtuous, on November 23rd, 2018. The tracklist is as follows:

"The Skeleton Key"

"The Reaping"

"Blackhearted Serenade"

"A Funeral For The Virtuous"

The band issued the following update upon release:

"The Reaping begins! Here is the first taste of ‘A Funeral for the Virtuous’, available on all major platforms.

As the very first piece written for this release, 'The Reaping' explores the concept of being fueled by anger and the desire for revenge, surrendering to one’s darkest impulses, and how tragedy affects and shapes human nature."

Conceived during the summer of 2017, Threads Of Fate began as the brainchild of John Pyres. Driven to create music that combined the bombastic, dramatic nature of cinematic music with the aggressive elements of metal, along with emotional, deeply personal lyrics inspired by the human experience, John enlisted the talents of Jack Kosto (Seven Spires) on guitars and Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus, Our Destiny) on keyboards and orchestrations. Once enough material had been written, the songs for the debut EP, A Funeral For The Virtuous, came to light and were recorded during the summer of 2018, with a release slated for November.

The cover art was designed and created by the one and only Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris.