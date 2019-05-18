THREAT SIGNAL / IMONOLITH Vocalist JON HOWARD To Guest On Forthcoming SKYE ASYLUM Album

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson, who recently released his new solo album The Beauty Of Rage, has issued a new update on his Skye Asylum project.

"Another new one that will be on the album. I think this is the heaviest and the most groove of any song I have written. The vocals of Jon Howard will be featured, with ambient textures backups and intro by Alexa Ray This tune actual excites me a bit! This is a concept album that has some evil to it and some beauty to it. I have gone everywhere with this record!!"

Following is an update from Finlayson:

"As some of you know I have been writing my ass off for the past two years. With two albums under my belt, I am finally taking the plunge into recording a project that I always wanted to do, but did not have the songs to do it with. Skye Asylum is purely for me, I want to tell a story that speaks through the music. I have the highest of expectations for myself and from the over 50 songs I have written, I could not be happier with how this will turn out. Here is a bit of a mix of some rough recordings and examples of the varying sounds you should expect to hear on the Skye Asylum debut album called The Under Dark. There will be a lot of cross genre music throughout. Here is a very rough sample of some of the contrasting music styles. First song has excerpts from 'Menzoberrazan' and the second one is 'Oracle Falls Part 2'."

Check out a clip of Finlayson's work with Skye Asylum vocalist Alexa Ray, also featuring Imonolith / Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen, released on March 1st.