THREAT SIGNAL Release Drum Playthrough Video For New Song "Elimination Process"

Canadian melodic thrash metal powerhouse, Threat Signal, have released a a drum playthrough video for their new song "Elimination Process", taken from the upcoming album Disconnect, due out on November 10th via Agonia Records. Watch the playthrough by Andrew Minarik below:

Since their debut offering Under Reprisal (2006), which won the "Canadian Recording Of The Year Award" at the Hamilton Music Awards, Threat Signal became internationally recognized as one of the most interesting modern acts in thrash metal. Their latest two instalments, the intense Vigilance (2009) and reinvented Threat Signal (2011), have both met with unrelenting hype, with each generating growing interest within the metal community. Combining the complexity of thrash metal, with a more contemporary groove sound involving technical rhythms and melodic musical passages, the band finally returns with its fourth studio album, Disconnect.

Founder & vocalist Jon Howard commented: "Well, we made it to album number 4! To say its been a tough ride would be an understatement, but as the shit piles on, we'll keep shovelling that shit off!! So we began writing this album back in 2012, and continued writing over the next 3 years until we were able to hit the studio again. Basically our thought process while writing was to not have an end goal of what the album should sound like. We didn't plan to make a really heavy album, or a melodic album, or take anyone else's input on what we should sound like. We basically just wrote songs with a clear and open mindset until Disconnect grew together. This album ranges from melodic metal, to hard rock, to thrash metal, and even down to a chill acoustic tune, its a roller coaster of a ride while staying true to the Threat Signal sound. You will feel the energy from all of our previous albums plus something new. A big thanks to Agonia Records for believing in us and finally getting this album released. Also a HUGE thanks to the fans for sticking with us over the years. I'd like to dedicate our album Disconnect to my fallen friend and former Threat Signal drummer Norm Killeen. May you be jamming with the best of them in the next life!!! Peace and love".

Disconnect was recorded and produced by vocalist Jon Howard and lead guitarist Travis Montgomery. Mixing and mastering were done by Mark Lewis (DevilDriver, Whitechapel, Battlecross, Coal Chamber). Artwork for the album was created by Ludovic Cordelieres of Rusalkadesign (Kamelot).

Tracklisting:

“Elimination Process”

“Nostalgia”

“Walking Alone”

“Exit The Matrix”

“Falling Apart”

“Aura”

“Betrayal”

“To Thine Own Self Be True”

“Dimensions”

“Terminal Madness”

“Eyes Sewn Shut” *

* Box CD exclusive

“Aura”:

“Elimination Process” 360° VR video:

“Exit The Matrix” lyric video:

"Exit The Matrix" playthrough video:

Album formats:

- Digipack CD.

- Limited to 500 copies BOX (inc. CD + bonus track, poster, patch and sticker).

- Regular black LP.

- Limited to 150 copies transparent blue/opaque red ("colour in clolour") LP.

- Digital

Pre-order Disconnect via the following links:

- CD/Box/LP/Merch

- iTunes

- Bandcamp

Lineup:

Jon Howard - vocals

Travis Montgomery - guitars

Pat Kavanagh - bass

Matt Perrin - guitars

(Photo - Andrew Minarik)