THREE DAYS GRACE Perform Acoustically At New Jersey's Vintage Vinyl; Video

March 15, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock three days grace

Canada's Three Days Grace played an acoustic set on Tuesday, March 13th at Vintage Vinyl in Fords, New Jersey. Watch the performance below:

Three Days Grace released their new album, Outsider, on March 9th via RCA Records. Outsider is the sixth full-length album from the band, and is their latest since 2015’s chart-topping album Human. Order Outsider on all formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Right Left Wrong"
"The Mountain"
"I Am An Outsider"
"Infra-Red"
"Nothing To Lose But You"
"Me Against You"
"Love Me Or Leave Me"
"Strange Days"
"Villain I’m Not"
"Chasing The First Time"
"The New Real"
"The Abyss"

"Right Left Wrong" lyric video:

"I Am An Outsider":

“The Mountain” video:

Tour dates:

April
20 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 Rockfest
21 - Orlando, FL - 101.1 WJRR Earthday Birthday
22 - Charleston, SC - WYBB 98 Rockfest

May
18 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

