THREE DAYS GRACE Premier "Right Left Wrong" Music Video

Three Days Grace have released their new music video for “Right Left Wrong”, off their 2018 album, Outsider. The band recently completed their North American tour in support of Disturbed, and will open for Breaking Benjamin on an extensive summer tour. The new music video captures the energy of their live performances. Watch it below.

With “Right Left Wrong”, Three Days Grace have once again have made history, breaking their own record for the most #1 singles on US Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, with their 16th, and Mediabase’s Active Rock Chart, with their 15th. This achievement also marks three separate runs of three consecutive #1 Singles from the same album, which include One-X (“Animal I Have Become,” “Pain,” “Never Too Late”), Life Starts Now (“Break,” “The Good Life,” “World So Cold”), and Outsider (“The Mountain,” “Infra-Red,” “Right Left Wrong”).

Recently, the band confirmed an 26-Date summer tour opening for Breaking Benjamin. Three Days Grace will provide support in cities including Toronto, St. Louis, Atlanta, Dallas, and Salt Lake City (full dates below). Additionally, the band have confirmed numerous European festival and headlining dates/

Three Days Grace were recently nominated for three 2019 Juno Awards, for “Album of the Year,” “Group of the Year,” and “Rock Album of the Year.”

Said Neil Sanderson, drummer of the band: "We’re beyond thrilled to be nominated for three Juno awards. To be recognized by our home country for our most recent work is incredible!”

The Juno Awards are presented annually to musical artists and bands to acknowledge their artistic and technical achievements in all aspects of music.