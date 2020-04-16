THREE DAYS GRACE Premier "Strange Days" Music Video

Three Days Grace have released a new music video for their song “Strange Days”, from their most recent album, Outsider. Watch the new clip below.

Says the band: “We’re excited to share the new music video for 'Strange Days', a song about sticking together, supporting each other, and keeping your head up and carrying on during scary and uncertain times. We hope these strange days are over soon and until then please stay safe and look out for one another.”

(Photo - Jason Goodrich)