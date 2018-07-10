THREE DAYS GRACE Release "Infra-Red" Lyric Video

Canada's Three Days Grace have released a lyric video for "Infra-Red", the new single from their Outsider album, released back in March via RCA Records. Watch the clip below.

Outsider is the sixth full-length album from the band, and is their latest since 2015’s chart-topping album Human. Order Outsider on all formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Right Left Wrong"

"The Mountain"

"I Am An Outsider"

"Infra-Red"

"Nothing To Lose But You"

"Me Against You"

"Love Me Or Leave Me"

"Strange Days"

"Villain I’m Not"

"Chasing The First Time"

"The New Real"

"The Abyss"

"Infra-Red" lyric video:

Three Days Grace join Avenged Sevenfold on their North American headlining run that kicks off July 22nd at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, and also features Prophets Of Rage. See the itinerary below and get additional info here.

July

22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach

26 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

28 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavillion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Burgettstown, PA - Keybank Pavillion

7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

9 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Budweiser Stage

11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

22 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

24 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavillion

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September

1 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavillion

2 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion