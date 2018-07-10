THREE DAYS GRACE Release "Infra-Red" Lyric Video
July 10, 2018, an hour ago
Canada's Three Days Grace have released a lyric video for "Infra-Red", the new single from their Outsider album, released back in March via RCA Records. Watch the clip below.
Outsider is the sixth full-length album from the band, and is their latest since 2015’s chart-topping album Human. Order Outsider on all formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Right Left Wrong"
"The Mountain"
"I Am An Outsider"
"Infra-Red"
"Nothing To Lose But You"
"Me Against You"
"Love Me Or Leave Me"
"Strange Days"
"Villain I’m Not"
"Chasing The First Time"
"The New Real"
"The Abyss"
"Infra-Red" lyric video:
Three Days Grace join Avenged Sevenfold on their North American headlining run that kicks off July 22nd at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, and also features Prophets Of Rage. See the itinerary below and get additional info here.
July
22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach
26 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
28 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavillion
31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August
1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
3 - Burgettstown, PA - Keybank Pavillion
7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
9 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Budweiser Stage
11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
22 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
24 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavillion
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
September
1 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavillion
2 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion