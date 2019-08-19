THREE DAYS GRACE Release Kenya Project Video

Today, on World Humanitarian Day, Three Days Grace and World Vision Canada release the video for the Kenya Project. The Kenya Project is a MTN Of Hope social justice initiative created by Three Days Grace. Visit mtnofhope.com/.

The project protects Kenyan children from violence and provides them with clean water to ensure they are both safe and healthy. On their 2018 Canadian Fall tour, $1 from every ticket sale went towards this project.

In the fall of 2018 Three Days Grace band members, Neil Sanderson and Matt Walst, visited the Mwatate and Taveta communities near Nairobi with World Vision Canada. In these communities they were inspired by great programs that help protect victims of abuse, particularly those with disabilities. Matt and Neil saw the big differences being made by clean water projects, and how much work is still to be done. That is why Three Days Grace are committed to walk together with these children to not only save, but transform their lives for the better. Three Days Grace hope to empower their fans to join them so more children can be safe, healthy and have a chance to reach their full potential.

Three Days Grace’s drummer Neil Sanderson states, “We were inspired everywhere we went and by everyone we met because what we experienced isn’t what we thought it would be. I learned that poverty is not hopelessness. Hope is around every corner, sometimes you just have to look for it.

“When you meet communities of families and children who mostly live off $2 a day, but greet you with the biggest smiles and are so full of hope and resilience, it makes you take stock of your life and how lucky we are to be born in Canada. We were given every resource and freedom to create opportunities at making a career as a band. Now we have an opportunity to use our career to build awareness and invite our fans from all over the world to join us at creating change to people that can use a hand up.”