THRESHOLD Announce Three Exclusive North American Shows

UK progressive metal quintet Threshold are making a rare excursion across the Atlantic to perform in Canada and the US next week.

Threshold released their colossal double concept album Legends Of The Shires on September 8th, 2017 through Nuclear Blast. It’s the band’s most successful album to date (#13 Germany, #14 Switzerland, #31 Austria). It landed at #6 on the BravePicks 2017 list. The release was followed by a rhapsodical European headline run with several sold out shows. Now they're crossing the pond for three exclusive shows in Canada and the US, so catch them while you can!

Dates:

May

1 - Le Bûcher - Québec, CA

2 - Foufounes Électriques - Montreal, CA

5 - Rosfest, Gettysburg, US