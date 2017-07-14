THRESHOLD To Release Legends Of The Shires Album In September; Lyric Video For “Lost In Translation” Track Streaming

British progressive icons, Threshold, have announced their new album, Legends Of The Shires, will be released via Nuclear Blast on September 8th. Today the band have unveiled the first single from the release, the ultra-prog epic, “Lost In Translation”, which has a song length of over ten minutes.

Richard West commented on the track: "We've made a monster of an album so we thought we should release a monster of a single! This epic really showcases the many sides of our sound and is a great prelude to our album release.”

Watch the lyric video for “Lost In Translation” below.

Legends Of The Shires will be the band's eleventh studio album and their first ever double album; it also features Glynn Morgan back on vocal duties for the first time since 1996.

The album artwork was created by Russian artist Elena Dudina. Speaking about the artwork Richard West says, “I love it when a cover tells you what sort of record you're buying. This one really shouts "progressive" and reminds me of some of the classic prog albums from the 20th century.”

Pre-order the album here on the limited edition formats here.

Legends Of The Shires tracklisting:

CD1

“The Shire (Part 1)”

“Small Dark Lines”

“The Man Who Saw Through Time”

“Trust The Process”

“Stars And Satellites”

“On The Edge”

CD2

“The Shire (Part 2)”

“Snowblind”

“Subliminal Freeways”

“State Of Independence”

“Superior Machine”

“The Shire (Part 3)”

“Lost In Translation”

“Swallowed”

“Lost In Translation” lyric video: