THRESHOLD Update Second Leg Of Legends Of The Shires Tour Schedule; Support Bands Confirmed

UK progressive metal quintet Threshold recently announced the second leg of their European tour where they will be performing Legends Of The Shires in its entirety plus more. Today, the band is pleased to unveil the two support bands for this upcoming run - Greek prog power metallers, The Silent Wedding, and Swiss hardrockers Maxxwell. In addition, the opening night of the tour has been moved from Colmar, France to Musikbunker in Aachen, Germany for logistical reasons. Further details can be found below.

Tour dates are as follows:

October

10 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

16 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

18 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

20 - Essen, Germany - Turock

21 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

More Threshold dates:

July

13 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Night of the Prog

14 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus

September

8 - Veruno, Italy - 2Days Prog + 1 Festival

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Rock On Festival