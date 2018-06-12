THRESHOLD Update Second Leg Of Legends Of The Shires Tour Schedule; Support Bands Confirmed
June 12, 2018, 2 hours ago
UK progressive metal quintet Threshold recently announced the second leg of their European tour where they will be performing Legends Of The Shires in its entirety plus more. Today, the band is pleased to unveil the two support bands for this upcoming run - Greek prog power metallers, The Silent Wedding, and Swiss hardrockers Maxxwell. In addition, the opening night of the tour has been moved from Colmar, France to Musikbunker in Aachen, Germany for logistical reasons. Further details can be found below.
Tour dates are as follows:
October
10 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker
11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
16 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
18 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
19 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
20 - Essen, Germany - Turock
21 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
More Threshold dates:
July
13 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Night of the Prog
14 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus
September
8 - Veruno, Italy - 2Days Prog + 1 Festival
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Rock On Festival