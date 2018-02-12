THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD Debut “Orbital” Music Video

Through The Eyes Of The Dead have debuted a new music video for their single, "Obitual". Directed by veteran video director David Brodsky, this is the second music video TTEOTD has released from their new LP, Disomus, out now via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music. Watch below.

Disomus is the long anticipated follow up to their last LP, Skepsis released in 2010. Disomus marks the second consecutive album with vocalist Danny Rodriguez and drummer Michael Ranne (a first in the group’s impressive history) together with longtime bassist Jake Ososkie and founding guitarist and songwriting engine Justin Longshore. Disomus doubles as the studio introduction of new guitarist Steven Funderburk (also of Wretched, Lillake) and the return of original vocalist Anthony Gunnells and his successor, Nate Johnson, via strong guest appearances, bringing Through The Eyes Of The Dead full circle.

“Disomus” is the medical term describing an abnormal fetus with two bodies but one head. The album’s subject matter includes the tale of a man buried alive by a cult (“Obitual”), a dark magician’s creation of a malignant entity via sacrificial killing (“Haruspex”), underworld spirits doomed to roam the earth (“Dismal”), the Styx River of Greek myth (“Vortices In The Stygian Maelstrom”), the themes of the Alien/Prometheus film franchise (“Teras”, alternately named for an abnormal fetus with two heads and one body), and the real life tragedy and horror discovered by Rodriguez, a Chicago police officer, when called upon to check on the well being of an elderly person who lived alone (“Till Solace, She’ll Haunt”).

Order digital copies of the album here, and physical copies here.

Tracklisting:

“Hate The Living”

“Obitual”

“Haruspex”

“Of Mortals, We Once Were”

“The Binding Nightmare Hex”

“Vortices In The Stygian Maelstrom”

“Ignis”

“Teras”

“Till Solace, She'll Haunt”

“Dismal”

“Obitual” video:

"Hate The Living" video:

“Teras”:

“Obitual”:

“Hate The Living”: