THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD Streaming New “Tera” Single

Through The Eyes Of The Dead have debuted a third single, “Teras”. The song is available for streaming below. “Teras” features former vocalist Nate Johnson. The track comes from the band's new LP, Disomus, which is scheduled to be released October 13th via Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music.

"We're extremely excited to release 'Teras' to everyone," says bassist Jake Ososkie. "Getting two vocalists like Nate and Danny on the same track took this song to new heights. Enjoy it and make sure you pick up Disomus on October 13th!"

“Teras” follows ”Obitual” and "Hate The Living”, with all three tracks available as iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning fans who pre order the album on iTunes will receive the tracks as instant downloads.

Disomus is the long anticipated follow up to their last LP, Skepsis released in 2010. Disomus marks the second consecutive album with vocalist Danny Rodriguez and drummer Michael Ranne (a first in the group’s impressive history) together with longtime bassist Jake Ososkie and founding guitarist and songwriting engine Justin Longshore. Disomus doubles as the studio introduction of new guitarist Steven Funderburk (also of Wretched, Lillake) and the return of original vocalist Anthony Gunnells and his successor, Nate Johnson, via strong guest appearances, bringing Through The Eyes Of The Dead full circle.

“Disomus” is the medical term describing an abnormal fetus with two bodies but one head. The album’s subject matter includes the tale of a man buried alive by a cult (“Obitual”), a dark magician’s creation of a malignant entity via sacrificial killing (“Haruspex”), underworld spirits doomed to roam the earth (“Dismal”), the Styx River of Greek myth (“Vortices In The Stygian Maelstrom”), the themes of the Alien/Prometheus film franchise (“Teras”, alternately named for an abnormal fetus with two heads and one body), and the real life tragedy and horror discovered by Rodriguez, a Chicago police officer, when called upon to check on the well being of an elderly person who lived alone (“Till Solace, She’ll Haunt”).

Tracklisting:

“Hate The Living”

“Obitual”

“Haruspex”

“Of Mortals, We Once Were”

“The Binding Nightmare Hex”

“Vortices In The Stygian Maelstrom”

“Ignis”

“Teras”

“Till Solace, She'll Haunt”

“Dismal”

“Teras”:

“Obitual”:

“Hate The Living”:

Pre-order digital copies of the album here, and physical copies here.