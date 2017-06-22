THROW THE FIGHT Premiere “Bury Me Alive” Music Video

Throw The Fight are playing this summer's Rock USA in Wisconsin with Ozzy, Slayer, Lamb Of God, Volbeat and many more. The band recently released their new album Transmissions via Bullet Tooth, produced by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, whose credits include August Burns Red, Texas In July, Everclear, Affiance, Live, and more. The new song "Bury Me Alive" has been getting great reaction at SiriusXM Octane and Music Choice and VEVO just premiered the new music video this week.

Dealing with military persons with PTSD, the band said, "We'd like to dedicate this to the men and women that bravely serve their countries worldwide."

Transmissions is the follow-up to What Doesn't Kill Us, which was produced by John Feldmann (Atreyu, The Used). That album has impressively sold 10,000 copies worldwide since release and landed on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. Throw The Fight followed the album with the 2013-released The Vault EP, which also landed on Billboard's Heatseekers and Alternative New Artist charts.

"We wanted to return when we had that fire going again. We demoed over 25 songs for this record in four months," said guitarist Ryan Baustert. "It ended up being the largest body of material we’ve ever had to work with for an album. This is by far the heaviest, most exciting group of Throw The Fight songs we've done. This is it. This is the best of the best."

Since arriving on the scene, Throw The Fight, who are based in Minneapolis, have toured nationally, logging dates with Bullet For My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Avenged Sevenfold, Papa Roach, Sevendust, and more. They also secured slots on festivals such as The Vans Warped Tour and Taste Of Chaos.

Throw The Fight look to spend much of 2017 on the road continuing the Transmissions album cycle with a handful of headlining shows and festival dates.

Tour dates:

July

8 - What's Up Lounge - Mankato, MN (with City Of The Weak)

15 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI (with Avenged Sevenfold, Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Lamb Of God, etc.)