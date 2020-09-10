THROW THE GOAT Release "Deaths Of Despair" Video To Raise Awareness, Donations On World Suicide Prevention Day

Today, September 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day and Throw The Goat has released a new music video for the song “Deaths Of Despair” from their upcoming album Capitol Hell (Combat Records). The band encourages people to search out any of the multiple organizations dedicated to suicide prevention on their website and to donate whatever personal circumstances permit.

Nearly 800,000 people die by suicide in the world each year, which is roughly one death every 40 seconds. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the world for those aged 15-24 years. Depression is the leading cause worldwide.

The band laments, “Virtually all of us have lost friends and family to suicide. Some of us have survived attempts. It’s worth it to keep living. There are people who care.”

The new full-length album by raucous and socially conscious California punk / metal band Throw The Goat, titled #VoteGoat2020: Capitol Hell, drops October 30, 2020 on Regurgitation / Combat Records (the label recently relaunched by Grammy-winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson).

Album artwork was rendered by Jimbo Phillips, famed son of Jim Phillips (designer of iconic Santa Cruz Skateboards “Screaming Hand” logo) who has created original artwork for: Metallica, Primus, Fu Manchu, TSOL, and many others. His vibrant cover art reaffirms the band’s connection to their skater / tattoo-enthusiast fan base.

Tracklisting:

"Too High To Stay Home"

"PPL Like U"

"Don’t Believe"

"Four On The Floor"

"Know Your Worth"

"I Wanna Be Seditious"

"Just Skating By"

"Lecherous"

"Hot Truck Whisky"

"Deaths Of Despair"

"Nada No Mas"

"It’s Over"

"Disease X"

"Good Morning"

Pre-orders can be placed at this location.

“I don’t know if I’m more nervous about the album being released during a pandemic or about the election,” says vocalist, guitarist, and producer Brian “Puke” Parnell. Both the upcoming Presidential election and his new role as frontman have given him pause. Indeed, he is the only remaining original band member. Drummer Troy Whitford joined the band after 2016’s Vote Goat EP and new bassist Derek Wade Timmons was assimilated in 2019 following the departure of original vocalist / bassist Mike Schnalzer.

(Band photo by Keleigh Black)