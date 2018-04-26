THROW THE GOAT Release "Melt Away" Lyric Video

Idyllwild, CA-based thrash metalheads Throw The Goat have released a lyric video for "Melt Away". The band released it in celebration of Earth Day, in the hopes of continuing the conversation about global warming.

"Melt Away" comes off of the band's most recent album, The Joke's On Us, which was released through Combat Records, owned by Dave Ellefson (Megadeth). Listen to the album here.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Mission Tobacco Lounge (MTL) - Irvine, CA

11 - Doll Hut - Anaheim, CA (with Agent Orange)

20 - The Yard @ Sharkys - Tamarindo, Costa Rica

June

1 - The Hood Bar - Palm Desert, CA

21 - Warped Tour @ Pomona Fairplex - Pomona, CA