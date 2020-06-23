THROWN AWAY TEARS Featuring MIDNATTSOL Members Offering Debut Single "If We Could Change The Past" For Free Download

Midnattsol members Daniel Fischer (keyboards) and Stephan Adolf (guitars) have launched a new doom metal project dubbed Thrown Away Tears. The first signs of life began in late 2019 and the band has slowly but surely been putting material together for a future release. They recently checked in with the following update:

"The waiting is over. We present our first song of our coming demo release: 'If We Could Change The Past'. So, darken your room, make yourself comfortable and enjoy the song. We appreciate your feedback."

The single is now available for free download via Bandcamp or using the widget below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://thrownawaytears.bandcamp.com/track/if-we-could-change-the-past" href="http://thrownawaytears.bandcamp.com/track/if-we-could-change-the-past">If We Could Change The Past by Thrown Away Tears</a>

Thrown Away Tears is:

Stephan Adolph - guitars, vocals

Daniel Fischer - bass, keyboards

Daniel Mackert - guitars

Maximilian Stipp - drums

