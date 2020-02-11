THULCANDRA Release New Live Video For "Spirit Of The Night"; European Tour Starts Friday

Thulcandra have just released a new live video for their single, “Spirit Of The Night”, off their trailblazing album Fallen Angel’s Dominion, released in 2010 via Napalm Records.

The striking audiovisual was filmed at the band’s 15th anniversary show in Landshut in 2018. A melodic, yet charmingly aggressive mixture of death and black metal, directly inspired by the iconic sound of the 90s, makes Thulcandra’s performance an unforgettable. It’s an almost hypnotizing experience, tempting the audience to focus on the dark spectacle, its diversity and complexity on both a musical and textual level.

The skillfully constructed live video for “Spirit Of The Night” manages to showcase not only that range of Thulcandra’s sound, but also demonstrates the striking impression their performance leaves on the audience, proving the band’s talent to summon the darkest sounds and frame them with technical abilities.

Make sure to catch the band live on stage on their Diluvium Europe Tour 2020 with Obscura in the following cities.

Tour dates:

February

14 - Metz, France - Les Trinitaires

15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik

16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv

17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5

21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert

24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum

26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club

March

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club