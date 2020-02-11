THULCANDRA Release New Live Video For "Spirit Of The Night"; European Tour Starts Friday
February 11, 2020, 25 minutes ago
Thulcandra have just released a new live video for their single, “Spirit Of The Night”, off their trailblazing album Fallen Angel’s Dominion, released in 2010 via Napalm Records.
The striking audiovisual was filmed at the band’s 15th anniversary show in Landshut in 2018. A melodic, yet charmingly aggressive mixture of death and black metal, directly inspired by the iconic sound of the 90s, makes Thulcandra’s performance an unforgettable. It’s an almost hypnotizing experience, tempting the audience to focus on the dark spectacle, its diversity and complexity on both a musical and textual level.
The skillfully constructed live video for “Spirit Of The Night” manages to showcase not only that range of Thulcandra’s sound, but also demonstrates the striking impression their performance leaves on the audience, proving the band’s talent to summon the darkest sounds and frame them with technical abilities.
Make sure to catch the band live on stage on their Diluvium Europe Tour 2020 with Obscura in the following cities.
Tour dates:
February
14 - Metz, France - Les Trinitaires
15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik
16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv
17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5
21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert
24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum
26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club
March
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
6 - Essen, Germany - Turock
7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club