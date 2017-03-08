THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Perform AMON AMARTH’s “Deceiver Of The Gods”; Video

German power metallers, Thunder And Lightning, have posted a new video, featuring a performance of Amon Amarth’s “Deceiver Of The Gods”. Watch below:

Footage of Thunder And Lightning performing the new track “Welcome To The Darkside” late last year in Berlin, Germany, can be seen below. The track is featured on the band’s new album, The Ages Will Turn, and the video was shot by Jan Henrik Bauer.

Tracklisting:

“The Ravaging Overture”

“Welcome To The Darkside”

“Silent Watcher”

“Black Eyed Child”

“Eternally Awake”

“Columbia”

“One Blood”

“The Ages Will Turn”

“Hysteria”

“Mary Celeste”

“The Ravaging Overture” (Extended Orchestral Version) (Pre-order bonus track download)

"One Blood" video:

“Eternally Awake”:

“The Ages Will Turn”:

