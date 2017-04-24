THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Release Lyric Video For “Mary Celeste” Featuring UNZUCHT’s Der Schulz

German power metallers, Thunder And Lightning, have released a lyric video for the track “Mary Celeste”, featuring Unzucht’s Der Schulz. The track is featured on the band’s new album, The Ages Will Turn, and the video can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“The Ravaging Overture”

“Welcome To The Darkside”

“Silent Watcher”

“Black Eyed Child”

“Eternally Awake”

“Columbia”

“One Blood”

“The Ages Will Turn”

“Hysteria”

“Mary Celeste”

“The Ravaging Overture” (Extended Orchestral Version) (Pre-order bonus track download)

“Mary Celeste” lyric video:

"One Blood" video:

“Eternally Awake”:

“The Ages Will Turn”:

