THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Release Lyric Video For “Mary Celeste” Featuring UNZUCHT’s Der Schulz

April 24, 2017, 17 minutes ago

news heavy metal thunder and lightning

THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Release Lyric Video For “Mary Celeste” Featuring UNZUCHT’s Der Schulz

German power metallers, Thunder And Lightning, have released a lyric video for the track “Mary Celeste”, featuring Unzucht’s Der Schulz. The track is featured on the band’s new album, The Ages Will Turn, and the video can be found below.

Orders for The Ages Will Turn can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

“The Ravaging Overture”
“Welcome To The Darkside”
“Silent Watcher”
“Black Eyed Child”
“Eternally Awake”
“Columbia”
“One Blood”
“The Ages Will Turn”
“Hysteria”
“Mary Celeste”
“The Ravaging Overture” (Extended Orchestral Version) (Pre-order bonus track download)

“Mary Celeste” lyric video:

"One Blood" video:

“Eternally Awake”:

“The Ages Will Turn”:

For more on Thunder And Lightning, visit the band’s website, here.

Featured Audio

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

Featured Video

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

Latest Reviews