THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Release Lyric Video For Metal Cover Of ERIC CARMEN's "Hungry Eyes"

January 20, 2020, 11 minutes ago

German metal band, Thunder And Lightning, have released a lyric video for their cover of Eric Carmen's song, "Hungry Eyes", which was featured on the soundtrack for the film, Dirty Dancing. Watch below:

Watch the band perform their cover of Harry Chapin's 1975 song, "The Rock", below:

Thunder And Lightning's new album, Demonicorn, is out now and available here.

Tracklisting:

"All Your Lies"
"Demonicorn"
"Demmin"
"The Temple Of Death"
"God For A Day"
"Heaven's Gate"
"Salt To The Wounds"
"Telltale Signs"



