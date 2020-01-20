THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Release Lyric Video For Metal Cover Of ERIC CARMEN's "Hungry Eyes"

German metal band, Thunder And Lightning, have released a lyric video for their cover of Eric Carmen's song, "Hungry Eyes", which was featured on the soundtrack for the film, Dirty Dancing. Watch below:

Watch the band perform their cover of Harry Chapin's 1975 song, "The Rock", below:

Thunder And Lightning's new album, Demonicorn, is out now and available here.

Tracklisting:

"All Your Lies"

"Demonicorn"

"Demmin"

"The Temple Of Death"

"God For A Day"

"Heaven's Gate"

"Salt To The Wounds"

"Telltale Signs"