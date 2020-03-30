THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Release Metal Cover Of SAMANTHA FOX Hit "Touch Me (I Want Your Body)"; Video

March 30, 2020, 44 minutes ago

German metal band, Thunder And Lightning, are have released their cover of English singer/pin-up girl Samantha Fox's 1986 hit, "Touch Me (I Want Your Body)". Watch the video below:

Thunder And Lightning's new album, Demonicorn, is out now and available here.

Tracklisting:

"All Your Lies"
"Demonicorn"
"Demmin"
"The Temple Of Death"
"God For A Day"
"Heaven's Gate"
"Salt To The Wounds"
"Telltale Signs"



