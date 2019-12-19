THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Release Visualizer For Cover Of .38 SPECIAL's "Chain Lightning"

German metal band, Thunder And Lightning, have released a new visualizer, featuring the band's cover of .38 Special's 1982 song, "Chain Lightning". Watch the clip, which includes photos by Gosia Budig, Thomas Lummert and Vierfotografen, below:

Thunder And Lightning's new album, Demonicorn, is out now and available here.

Tracklisting:

"All Your Lies"

"Demonicorn"

"Demmin"

"The Temple Of Death"

"God For A Day"

"Heaven's Gate"

"Salt To The Wounds"

"Telltale Signs"