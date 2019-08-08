THUNDER Celebrate 30 Years Of Music With Band-Curated Greatest Hits Album; Includes Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's "Your Time Is Gonna Come"; Audio Samples Streaming

Celebrating thirty years of music, Thunder will release a 28-track album, simply entitled The Greatest Hits, on September 27 via BMG. Pre-order and listen to audio samples here. The band's cover of Led Zeppelin's "Your Time Is Gonna Come" is available for streaming below.

Featuring tracks from each of their 12 studio albums, it is the first ever collection to actually be sanctioned by the band, but also compiled by Thunder themselves.

The tracks chosen for The Greatest Hits shows perfectly the arc of evolution that the band has travelled over three decades, developing, challenging themselves and always moving on: without ever losing the core elements that make them special. The Greatest Hits will be released in four formats: 2CD, expanded 3CD (featuring a live session recorded and streamed at the Planet Rock studio on January 18, 2019), 3LP and Digital. CD1 & CD2 are both closed by Thunder covers of classic songs.

Thirty years into their career, the time feels right to look back on what’s been done, taking stock of some fantastic work, but keeping one eye on the horizon and what is yet to come. The Greatest Hits is a comprehensive, cohesive and career-spanning collection, taking in material from every single album since the debut that propelled them onto the world stage, 1990’s Backstreet Symphony, which hit number 21 in the Charts. That first salvo was followed by Laughing On Judgement Day, which hit No. 2 in 1992, and then Behind Closed Doors, which was another Top 5 hit in 1995. The Greatest Hits includes material taken from releases right up till 2017’s Rip It Up, which hit No.3 in the Charts, and 2019’s Please Remain Seated. In fact, the last three Thunder albums - Wonder Days, Rip It Up and Please Remain Seated - have all enjoyed UK Top Ten status in the Album Chart.

Tracklisting:

CD1 (of both 2 and 3CD formats):

"Dirty Love"

"Love Walked In"

"She’s So Fine"

"A Better Man"

"Backstreet Symphony"

"Low Life In High Places"

"River Of Pain"

"Like A Satellite"

"Stand Up"

"Living For Today"

"Love Worth Dying For"

"Just Another Suicide"

"All I Ever Wanted"

"Gimme Shelter" (recorded for charity in 1993)

CD2 (of both 2 and 3CD formats):

"I Love You More Than Rock N Roll"

"Loser"

"I’m Dreaming Again"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"On The Radio"

"The Rain"

"Wonder Days"

"Rip It Up"

"In Another Life"

"Right From The Start"

"The Thing I Want"

"Future Train" (2019 Version)

"Low Life In High Places" (2019 Version)

"Your Time Is Gonna Come" (Led Zeppelin cover, recorded in summer 2018 during the Please Remain Seated album session. Previously unreleased)

CD3:

"Bigger Than Both Of Us"

"Serpentine"

"She’s So Fine"

"Blown Away"

"River Of Pain"

"Stand Up"

"Your Time Is Gonna Come" (Led Zeppelin cover):

Frontman Danny Bowes said, “Having been at it for 30 years, we now feel we have enough of a body of work behind us to do this properly. We explored and re-imagined our back catalogue with the Please Remain Seated album, and now with The Greatest Hits we’ve gathered all our key tunes together. It’s all killer, no filler, and we hope fans like having it all in one place.”

Guitarist and songwriter Luke Morley added, “It was great fun picking the tunes for this compilation, and brilliant to put all of them into one big collection.”

For many bands, an album entitled The Greatest Hits album would be a valedictory romp through past glories, for Thunder this is a collection of signposts that have taken them from where they started to where they are now. With a new studio album already under way and slated for release in late 2020, the Thunder story is far from over; if anything that rumbling is getting louder!