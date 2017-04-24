THUNDER Live At Wacken Open Air 2013; Pro-Shot Video Of Three Songs Streaming

London, England-based rock legends, Thunder, performed on the Main Stage at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2013. Video footage of the band performing the songs “Dirty Love”, “Love Walked In”, and “I Love You More Than Rock ’N’ Roll” can be seen below:

Thunder released their new studio album, Rip It Up, on February 10th via earMUSIC.

Rip It Up tracklisting:

“No One Gets Out Alive”

“Rip It Up”

“She Likes The Cocaine”

“Right From The Start”

“Shakedown”

“Heartbreak Hurricane”

“In Another Life”

“The Chosen One”

“The Enemy Inside”

“Tumbling Down”

“There's Always A Loser”

Trailer:

“Rip It Up”:

“No One Gets Out Alive” studio session:

Thunder states: “Check out all the formats and the bundles in all their splendiferous glory, on our newly sexed-up online store.”