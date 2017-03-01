THUNDER Perform “The Rain” At Planet Rock Studios; Video

London, England-based rock legends, Thunder, featuring Planet Rock's own Danny Bowes, performed the Wonder Days album track “The Rain” live at Planet Rock's studios in front of a tiny audience of competition winners. Watch the performance below:

Thunder released their new studio album, Rip It Up, on February 10th via earMUSIC.

About the new album, the band shared: “It was recorded in three sessions (March, June and August) and it's a real step up in every direction. There are 11 brand new cracking tunes, all written as ever by Luke (Morley). He also produced it, and our old mate Nick Brine recorded it at Rockfield in Monmouth (as with Wonder Days). This time we made a few changes, with some new mixing ears wrapped around it in the form of the talented Clint Murphy at Modern World, and Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound, who mastered it in New York USA. The album artwork was done by a fantastic Norwegian artist (yes he's an artist) called Magnus Gjoen. His work focuses on how things are not always what they seem, which we think is a bit like us.”

Rip It Up tracklisting:

“No One Gets Out Alive”

“Rip It Up”

“She Likes The Cocaine”

“Right From The Start”

“Shakedown”

“Heartbreak Hurricane”

“In Another Life”

“The Chosen One”

“The Enemy Inside”

“Tumbling Down”

“There's Always A Loser”

Trailer:

“Rip It Up”:

“No One Gets Out Alive” studio session:

Thunder continues: “Check out all the formats and the bundles in all their splendiferous glory, on our newly sexed-up online store.”