THUNDER Premiers "Backstreet Symphony" Video From Upcoming Live Release

On March 23rd, Thunder will release the brand new live set, Stage, via earMUSIC. A video for "Backstreet Symphony" from the release is available for streaming below.

Stage features hits from right across the band's career and includes fan-favorite classics, like "Backstreet Symphony," "Low Life In High Places," and "Love Walked In," and brings things right up to date with tracks from the 2017-released, Top 3 UK Chart Album Rip It Up, like the storming title track and "She Likes The Cocaine".

Thunder are, of course, a noted and globally in-demand live act.

Stage was captured at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on March 24th, 2017 during the UK Tour; the band also played Europe, North America, and Asia, across Germany with Alice Cooper, at Planet Rock's Rockstock, and are preparing to fly to Japan for some January 2018 dates. This is a band that knows how to rock a crowd.

Frontman Danny Bowes says, "The Rip It Up album was so well-received - it was no surprise the tour was brilliant, too. We decided to include a Cardiff Motorpoint Arena show on the tour, purely because it was so good when we played there with Journey and Whitesnake in 2013. Capturing it as well turned out to be one of our better decisions, because the resulting film and album are a shining example of an organic 'coming together' of fans and a band. We've released a few live recordings over the years, but this is most definitely up there with the best of them. We're extremely pleased with it."

Stage will be available as a 2-CD + Blu-ray, 3-LP, DVD, Blu-ra,y and a Limited Edition Box Set.

The audio-visual formats will feature a host of bonus and interview material, whilst the Limited Edition Box Set will include also boast the full Live At The 100 Club set, the 29 Minutes Later acoustic set (only previously available as a Record Store Day release), and the documentary film A Difficult Day In January: Thunder In London.

Further details, including tracklistings and pre-orders, here.

Since forming in 1989, Thunder have established themselves at the top table of UK rock, notching up some 20 Top 50 singles and two Gold albums. The band's sound is a timeless marriage of unforgettable melodies and sheer rock power. Stage shows off not just an amazing catalogue of unforgettable rock hits, but just the sheer live power that Thunder possess.