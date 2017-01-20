THUNDER Release "No One Gets Out Alive" (Live Studio Session); Video

London, England-based rock legends, Thunder, will release their new studio album, Rip It Up, on February 10th via earMUSIC. The band have released this live studio session video for the album’s lead track, “No One Gets Out Alive”:

A recent update from the band states: “Yes people, we're extremely chuffed to announce that our new studio album is finished, and it is AMAZING! We can say this of course because we've heard it, so you'll have to trust us…

“It was recorded in three sessions (March, June and August) and it's a real step up in every direction. There are 11 brand new cracking tunes, all written as ever by Luke (Morley). He also produced it, and our old mate Nick Brine recorded it at Rockfield in Monmouth (as with Wonder Days).

“This time we made a few changes, with some new mixing ears wrapped around it in the form of the talented Clint Murphy at Modern World, and Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound, who mastered it in New York USA.

“The album artwork was done by a fantastic Norwegian artist (yes he's an artist) called Magnus Gjoen. His work focuses on how things are not always what they seem, which we think is a bit like us.”

Rip It Up tracklisting:

“No One Gets Out Alive”

“Rip It Up”

“She Likes The Cocaine”

“Right From The Start”

“Shakedown”

“Heartbreak Hurricane”

“In Another Life”

“The Chosen One”

“The Enemy Inside”

“Tumbling Down”

“There's Always A Loser”

“Rip It Up”:

Thunder continues: “Check out all the formats and the bundles in all their splendiferous glory, on our newly sexed-up online store. There's loads like the below, and more besides. We can't wait for February to come so you can all hear it.”