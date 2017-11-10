THUNDER Release Official Music Video For New Single “Christmas Day”

It's time for a holiday celebration with Thunder - before what promises to be a very busy 2018 gets underway.

The band is releasing a brand new song, "Christmas Day”, to bookend a very successful phase in its career, which culminated with two studio albums in a row entering the Official UK Top 10 Albums. The most recent, Rip it Up, charted at #3, while their recent live concert film All You Can Eat charted at #1 and their touring included a UK arena tour and numerous concerts across the world.

"Christmas Day" is more of a timeless ballad than it is a traditional festive carol and the song reveals the band in a new light. The heartfelt, melancholic track features a stunning and evocative arrangement from guitarist Luke Morley to accompany the unique voice of singer Danny Bowes.

The single is released in highly collectible formats with exclusive additional songs released digitally for the first time. They include a new version of Thunder classic "Love Walked In”, which appears in a new re-recorded and mostly acoustic arrangement; the classic "Low Life In High Places”, featuring similar treatment, as does the more recent song "Heartbreak Hurricane”.

"Christmas Day" will be released digitally on December 1 via earMUSIC. Pre-orders are live here. A video for the song can be seen below.

The official Thunder store also offers a wide variety of exclusive, limited fan items and bundles, including a 7", two-track vinyl as well as a colored 10", four-track vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Christmas Day"

"Love Walked In" (2017 Version)

"Low Life In High Places" (Acoustic)

"Heartbreak Hurricane" (Acoustic)

"Christmas Day (Live at RAK)" (Bonus Track)

“Christmas Day” video: