THUNDERCHIEF Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Stream New Song "Saipan Death March"
April 10, 2020, 2 hours ago
Thunderchief is a sludge metal duo based in Richmond, Virginia featuring former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Erik Larson, who plays drums in this band, alongside vocalist / guitarist Rik Surly.
Recommended for fans of Eyehategod, Thunderchief will self-release their six-song EP, No Sufferance For Thy Fools, on April 24. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
"3579"
"Lone Wolf McQuaalude"
"Saipan Death March"
"Oracion de Muerte"
"Love Roses & A Pyrex Dish"
"(Dream Of The) Hornworm"
"Saipan Death March":
For further details, visit Thunderchief on Facebook.
(Photo by Randy J Byrd)