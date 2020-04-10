THUNDERCHIEF Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Stream New Song "Saipan Death March"

Thunderchief is a sludge metal duo based in Richmond, Virginia featuring former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Erik Larson, who plays drums in this band, alongside vocalist / guitarist Rik Surly.

Recommended for fans of Eyehategod, Thunderchief will self-release their six-song EP, No Sufferance For Thy Fools, on April 24. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"3579"

"Lone Wolf McQuaalude"

"Saipan Death March"

"Oracion de Muerte"

"Love Roses & A Pyrex Dish"

"(Dream Of The) Hornworm"

"Saipan Death March":

For further details, visit Thunderchief on Facebook.

(Photo by Randy J Byrd)