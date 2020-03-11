THUNDERMOTHER Announce New Album Release And Tour

Thundermother is on fire - while successfully touring with with Rose Tattoo right now in Europe, the four Swedish hard rock ladies will release their new record Heat Wave on July 31, 2020 through AFM Records.

Through their social media channels the band also announced to be touring in September 2020 in Europe with their Heat Wave Headliner Tour.

Filippa Nässil (Guitar) about the recent tour with Rose Tattoo (after the show in Cologne on March 3rd, 2020): "We just sang 'Nice Boys' with Angry Anderson - love Rose Tattoo! Grateful to tour with my fav band!"