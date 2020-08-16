THUNDERMOTHER - Final Entry In Heat Wave Release Tour Video Diary

Swedish rock sensation Thundermother released their new album Heat Wave on July 31st via AFM Records. To celebrate, the band embarked on a ten-show tour of Germany, which ran July 30th to August 9th, and the video cameras followed the girls everywhere they went.

"This was truly a blast," says the band. "Enjoy our last tour diary video."

The preceeding tour diary videos can be seen below, in chronological order.