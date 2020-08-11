THUNDERMOTHER – Heat Wave Debuts At #6 On German Charts

Thundermother’s new album, Heat Wave, out new via AFM Records, has debuted at #6 on the German charts.

In conjunction with the album release, the Swedes also performed a series of unique concerts by performing at various locations on top of a reconstructed fire truck. The band met the fans on their very own mobile stage to rock out. The Thundermother slogan: “We fight for rock ‘n’ roll!”

A music video for the song, "Dog From Hell", can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Loud And Alive”

“Dog From Hell”

“Back In ‘76”

“Into The Mud”

“Heat Wave”

“Sleep”

“Driving In Style”

“Free Ourselves”

“Mexico”

“Purple Sky”

“Ghosts”

“Somebody Love Me”

“Bad Habits”

“Dog From Hell” video:

“Sleep”:

“Driving In Style”: