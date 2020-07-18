THUNDERMOTHER - Heat Wave Webisode #1 Posted

Swedish rock sensation Thundermother are going to release their new album Heat Wave on July 31st. They have posted the first in a series of webisodes looking at the making of the new record. Webisode #1 offers a look into the band members' influences and their formative years.

Thundermother is the first band to go on tour again, obviously in compliance with the strict regulations in times of Covid-19. Against all odds… and with a lot of creativity! The day before the release of their new album, they will start their release tour through Germany.

Thundermother are normally playing on the biggest European festivals like Wacken Open Air, Copenhell, Summer Breeze Open Air, Alcatraz Metal Festival in Belgium, EXIT Festival in Serbia, Sweden Rock Festival or on the legendary KISS Kruise in Miami in front of thousands of fans.

How come that a band is able to play concerts considering the active regulations right now?

Thundermother came up with something that yet has not been done before: In cooperation with RADIOBOB! The four female rockers play their concerts on top of a reconstructed fire truck. Their slogan: We fight for Rock ‘n’ Roll! Thundermother will meet the fans on their very own mobile stage to rock out. At the same time the truck symbolizes emergency! Meaning that for musicians, artists and the entire live music business (including hundreds of thousands of jobs) the situation is absolutely existence-threatening after months of shutdown.

Singer Guernica Mancini states: “Since ten years we work hard to make a living from music. At this very point we arrived at a turning point. If we would not enter into unconditional commitment right now, we lose everything we’re standing for and worked for ever since. This tour is to encourage all people, fans and even ourselves to never give up and always fight for your dreams!”

Album release tour:

July

30 – H.R.O.A. – Wacken Ersatzfete (Private event)

31 – Hamburg, Germany – Boottrip (Radio raffle for boatride / 25 fans)

31 – Holtebuttel, Germany – H-Rockt goes Concert (Open air / 250 fans)

August

1 – Erfurt, Germany – Harley Davidson Open House (800 fans)

2 – Wirges, Germany – Kulturpicknick (200 fans)

4 – RadioBob Konzert (100 fans)

5 – Munster, Germany – Summerevents.ms (100 fans)

7 – Hamburg, Germany – Ballroom Hamburg Kapernfahrt (25 fans)

8 – Hallig Langeness, Germany – Kultur auf den Halligen (250 fans)

9 – Heide, Germany – Kultur unterm Turm (300 fans)

After their successful first single "Driving In Style", Thundermother are keeping track of the overall situation and surprisingly show another side of their musicianship with the dazzling power ballad "Sleep".

It was no secret that singer Guernica Mancini could put a bunch of emotions into their words with her beautiful blues-soaked voice, but you honestly can't deny that she puts it to higher level with that much tenderness.

Thundermother have big plans with a solid foundation. The Thundermother sound on the new album Heat Wave is even groovier, fatter and presents 13 tracks with an absolute catchy tune. It reveals the full potential of the four exceptional musicians. The special mix that Thundermother create on this album appeals to fans of rock 'n' roll, blues, punk and heavy metal alike.

On July 31, 2020, Thundermother will release their new album Heat Wave via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

“Loud And Alive”

“Dog From Hell”

“Back In ‘76”

“Into The Mud”

“Heat Wave”

“Sleep”

“Driving In Style”

“Free Ourselves”

“Mexico”

“Purple Sky”

“Ghosts”

“Somebody Love Me”

“Bad Habits”

“Sleep”:

“Driving In Style”: