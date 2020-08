Swedish rock band, Thundermother, have released their new album, Heat Wave, via AFM Records. A music video for the song, "Dog From Hell", can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Loud And Alive”

“Dog From Hell”

“Back In ‘76”

“Into The Mud”

“Heat Wave”

“Sleep”

“Driving In Style”

“Free Ourselves”

“Mexico”

“Purple Sky”

“Ghosts”

“Somebody Love Me”

“Bad Habits”

“Dog From Hell” video:

“Sleep”:

“Driving In Style”: