THUNDERMOTHER Release "Revival" Single; Music Video Streaming

Sweden's Thundermother have released a new single, entitled "Revival". A music video for the song can be found below.

Says the band, "We are fierce women in rock n´roll. We are always making noise, we are always gonna raise our voices high. We are bright awake, aware and alive, faster than light, brighter than bright. 'Revival' is a song dedicated to our fans, it represents what will come!”

Tour dates:

November

29 - De Verlichte Geest - Roeselare, Belgium

30 - Boerderij Cultuurpodium - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

December

1 - Rosenheckhalle - Ebernhahn, Germany

2 - L'empreinte - Savigny-le-Temple, France

4 - Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

5 - P.M.K. - Innsbruck, Austria

6 - Der Cult - Nürnberg, Germany

7 - X - Herford, Germany

8 - Nikolaut / Winterfestival - Oberhausen, Germany

Lineup:

Emlee Johansson - Drums

Guernica Mancini - vocals

Filippa Nässil - guitar

Sara Pettersson – bass