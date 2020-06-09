THUNDERMOTHER Vocalist GUERNICA MANCINI Talks Getting Signed To AFM Records, New Single / Video "Driving In Style"

On the latest episode of The Rock n Ragni show, host Bay “Chubby Dudley” Ragni talks with Thundermother vocalist Guernica Mancini. They discuss her time playing in a band with ex-Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young, living in America and going to the Musicians Institute, how she ended up as the lead singer of Thundermother, her thoughts on original lead singer of the band Clare Cunningham, new single and video "Driving In Style", the new album Heat Wave, and more.

AFM Records announced the signing of Thundermother back in January.

High Voltage Rock 'n' Roll – Thundermother from Stockholm are the breathing and living embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll. Founded in 2009 by guitar-heroine Filippa Nässil, the band started to rise steeply on the international stage after singer extraordinaire, Guernica Mancini, joined two years ago. With her blues-soaked voice that has invited comparison to several classic queens of rock music, these Swedish ladies have hit the jackpot. Driven by the hard-hitting pounding of drummer Emlee Johansson, these heavy rocking girls are sticking it to anyone claiming that rock ‘n’ roll is a male domain.

Front woman Guernica Mancini states: “On stage we are musicians - no matter if man or woman.”

Touring relentlessly and with three albums under their belt, Thundermother will release their fourth album, Heat Wave, on July 31, 2020 through AFM Records.

Jochen Richert (CEO AFM Records): “Thundermother – rock ‘n’ roll – this is the slogan we will carry out to the world, and it’s one that fits like a glove. Rarely the entire team has been so convinced that we have a very special band here! We’re glad to be the new label home for the Swedish riff Valkyries. Thundermother have huge potential, not only in the rock world but even to reach way beyond that into mainstream. We will work hard in all areas to establish the association Thundermother - rock ‘n’ roll very quickly.”

Michael Thiesen und Eric Burton (Thundermother Mgmt): “We’re happy that we found a strong label partner in AFM, who entirely understand the ideas of the Thundermother team, and are willing to go new, innovative ways when it comes to marketing. Thundermother right now are the hottest female rock act, so we have high goals and are looking forward to the collaboration with AFM Records.”