THY ANTICHRIST Announce U.S. Tour Dates, Mexican Festival Appearance

Thy Antichrist is a black metal band based in Texas, showcasing extreme elements that's been making tidal waves in the underground metal community since 1998 and has been building an important fan base around the world.

Following the release of their Napalm Records debut Wrath of the Beast, Thy Antichrist devastated North America on tour alongside SepticFlesh and Dark Funeral. Now the band is ready to return state side, for a handful of U.S. shows, and festival appearances including Full Terror Assault Open Air in Cave In Rock, Illinois and Force Fest in Mexico. Headline shows will see support provided by Nevalra.

Dates:

September

6 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar (Full Terror Assault Pre-Party)

7 – Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault Festival*

8 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

9 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Roomie

October

6-7 – Teotihuacan, Mexico – Forcefest*

*Festival appearance