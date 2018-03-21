THY ANTICHRIST Debut "Nightmares" Lyric Video

March 21, 2018, 34 minutes ago

news black death thy antichrist

THY ANTICHRIST Debut "Nightmares" Lyric Video

Thy Antichrist have released a lyric video for "Nightmares", a track from their new album Wrath Of The Beast, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Wrath Of The Beast is available in jewel case CD, gatefold LP, and digital formats. Order at this location.

Wrath Of The Beast tracklisting:

"Desolation"
"Metal To The Bone"
"The Great Beast"
"A World Burnt To Ashes"
"No Place Like Hell"
"Nightmares"
"Crown Of Lies"
"Skeletons Of Disgrace"
"Walking Through The Soul"
"The Last Breath" - Instrumental Outro

"Nightmares" lyric video:

"The Great Beast" video:

"Metal To The Bone" lyric video:

Thy Antichrist lineup:

Antichrist 666: Terryfying Vocals of Tragic Existence and Tragic Poetry
Abyssus: Six Strings of Human Suffering
Frost Giant: Bassist of Cold and Tragic Whisperings
Oricuss: Apocalyptic Thunders of Chaos. Drums

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews