THY ANTICHRIST Debut "Nightmares" Lyric Video

Thy Antichrist have released a lyric video for "Nightmares", a track from their new album Wrath Of The Beast, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Wrath Of The Beast is available in jewel case CD, gatefold LP, and digital formats. Order at this location.

Wrath Of The Beast tracklisting:

"Desolation"

"Metal To The Bone"

"The Great Beast"

"A World Burnt To Ashes"

"No Place Like Hell"

"Nightmares"

"Crown Of Lies"

"Skeletons Of Disgrace"

"Walking Through The Soul"

"The Last Breath" - Instrumental Outro

"Nightmares" lyric video:

"The Great Beast" video:

"Metal To The Bone" lyric video:

Thy Antichrist lineup:

Antichrist 666: Terryfying Vocals of Tragic Existence and Tragic Poetry

Abyssus: Six Strings of Human Suffering

Frost Giant: Bassist of Cold and Tragic Whisperings

Oricuss: Apocalyptic Thunders of Chaos. Drums