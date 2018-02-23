THY ANTICHRIST Premiers "The Great Beast" Music Video

Thy Antichrist have released a video for "The Great Beast", a track from their new album, Wrath Of The Beast, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Thy Antichrist is an existentialist black metal band showcasing extreme elements that’s been making tidal waves in the underground metal community since 1998 and has been building an important fan base around the world.

In 2016, these US based black metallers found a home with the reputable Extreme Management Group, as well as joined the roster of well-known booking agency, Continental Concerts. With a stout history and commanding presence, Thy Antichrist has tremendous potential for further growth going with the recent worldwide signing with Napalm Records.

The band comments on the new album: “We read Aleister Crowley’s wicked spell to awake an ancient evil pharaoh from the ashes of time, to condemn this modern world of chaos by the cursed hands of man. We invoke the Wrath of the Beast, the eclipsing star that rises from the east!”

Wrath Of The Beast is available in jewel case CD, gatefold LP, and digital formats. Order at this location.

Wrath Of The Beast tracklisting:

"Desolation"

"Metal To The Bone"

"The Great Beast"

"A World Burnt To Ashes"

"No Place Like Hell"

"Nightmares"

"Crown Of Lies"

"Skeletons Of Disgrace"

"Walking Through The Soul"

"The Last Breath" - Instrumental Outro

"The Great Beast" video:

"Metal To The Bone" lyric video:

Thy Antichrist has handcrafted a sui generis style into their live performance and music respecting the old traditional metal influence of different metal genres such as thrash metal, heavy metal, death metal and of course the black metal touch. The band has taken to the masses with notable festival appearances with some of metals biggest names. Thy Antichrist has without a doubt connected with fans and created a loyal fan base eager to see what’s coming next. Keep your eyes and ears open.

Tour dates (with Septicflesh and Dark Funeral):

February

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

26 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

27 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

March

1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

2 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

3 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

5 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

6 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

7 - Detroit, MI @Harpo’s

8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

9 - Montreal QC - L’Astral

10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

13 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

17 - Ft Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

Thy Antichrist lineup:

Antichrist 666: Terryfying Vocals of Tragic Existence and Tragic Poetry

Abyssus: Six Strings of Human Suffering

Frost Giant: Bassist of Cold and Tragic Whisperings

Oricuss: Apocalyptic Thunders of Chaos. Drums