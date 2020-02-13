THY ART IS MURDER Announce New Drummer JESSE BEAHLER; “Human Target” Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

Australia's Thy Art Is Murder announce the addition of drummer Jesse Beahler. In celebration, the band release a drum playthrough for "Human Target" which can be seen below.

Jesse comments, "I’ve been long time friends with Thy Art Is Murder, from touring beside them on their first American tour in 2013, to becoming a contributing member of the band during ‘he Depression Sessions, and eventually evolving into a full fledged member during the writing and recording process of our latest album, Human Target. I’m very grateful to be working alongside great friends and musicians, and feel like Thy Art is a band I was always meant to be a part of.

"I am incredibly proud of the performances we tracked on our newest album Human Target, and it sounds so good in part because of the great gear we selected. Thanks to Zildjian, Tama, Remo, Vic Firth, Czarcie Kopyto, and Foot Blaster Triggers for creating exceptional tools that help me deliver the best possible performance every time I sit behind the kit."

Thy Art Is Murder has identified North America as the next location of their Human Target worldwide campaign. Launching on March 12 in Philadelphia, the trek will include targets of opportunity in Atlanta, Vancouver, Chicago before completing its mission in Worcester, MA on April 15.

The shock and awe campaign will enlist the likes of Fit For An Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, Aversions Crown, Une Misère (3/12-4/4) and Extinction A.D. (4/9-15).

Thy Art Is Murder is touring in support of their recent release Human Target. The album was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. Watch the video for "New Gods" below.

General admission tickets are now on sale here.

March

12 - Philadelphia - Theatre of Living Arts *

13 - Baltimore - Baltimore Soundstage*

14 - Richmond - Canal Club*

15 - Charlotte - Amos Southend*

17 - West Palm Beach - The Kelsey Theater*

18 - Tampa - The Orpheum*

19 - Atlanta - The Masquerade*

20 - New Orleans - One Eyed Jacks*

21 - Houston - The Secret Group*

22 - Dallas - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill*

23 - San Antonio - Paper Tiger*

25 - Mesa - Club Red*

26 - San Diego - SOMA Sidestage*

27 - Los Angeles - 1720*

28 - San Jose - The Ritz (San Jose)*

30 - Seattle - El Corazon*

31 - Portland - Hawthorne Theater*

April

1 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theatre*

3 - Edmonton - The Starlite Room*

4 - Calgary - Dickens Pub*

6 - Salt Lake City - The Greek Station ^

7 - Denver - The Oriental Theater^

8 - Lawrence - The Bottleneck^

9 - St. Louis - The Ready Room^

10 - Chicago - Reggie's Rock Club^

11 - Detroit - St. Andrew's Hall^

12 - Toronto - The Opera House^

13 - Montreal - Theatre Fairmount^

14 - New York - The Gramercy Theatre^

15 - Worcester - The Palladium^

* - with Une Misère

^ - with Extinction A.D.