THY ART IS MURDER Announce North American Co-headlining Tour With DECAPITATED; Support From FALLUJAH And GHOST BATH

Australia’s premiere incendiary musical export Thy Art Is Murder, and Polish metal extremists Decapitated, will co-headline a North American tour together this August/September. Joining them are progressive death metal masters Fallujah and depressive black metal sensations Ghost Bath.

Comments Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh: "C.J. has returned, and so we shall return to North America's shores once again. This time we are honored to announce we will be joined by an all Nuclear Blast lineup featuring death metal icons Decapitated, plus our friends in Fallujah and Ghost Bath. These will be the only North American dates for us in 2017 and we plan on putting on our best dresses and bringing the best show we can to your shores. Tickets go on sale Friday!"

Tour dates:

August

21 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

22 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

23 - Atlanta, GA - The New Masquerade

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill

29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

September

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

6 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

10 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

20 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Tickets go on sale everywhere this Friday, May 5th at 10 AM, local time, through all fine ticketing outlets.