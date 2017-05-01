THY ART IS MURDER Announce North American Co-headlining Tour With DECAPITATED; Support From FALLUJAH And GHOST BATH
May 1, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Australia’s premiere incendiary musical export Thy Art Is Murder, and Polish metal extremists Decapitated, will co-headline a North American tour together this August/September. Joining them are progressive death metal masters Fallujah and depressive black metal sensations Ghost Bath.
Comments Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh: "C.J. has returned, and so we shall return to North America's shores once again. This time we are honored to announce we will be joined by an all Nuclear Blast lineup featuring death metal icons Decapitated, plus our friends in Fallujah and Ghost Bath. These will be the only North American dates for us in 2017 and we plan on putting on our best dresses and bringing the best show we can to your shores. Tickets go on sale Friday!"
Tour dates:
August
21 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
22 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
23 - Atlanta, GA - The New Masquerade
25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill
29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
September
1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
3 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
6 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
10 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
13 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
16 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
20 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Tickets go on sale everywhere this Friday, May 5th at 10 AM, local time, through all fine ticketing outlets.