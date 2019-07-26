THY ART IS MURDER Debut "New Gods" Music Video; Human Target Album Out Now

Thy Art Is Murder have released a music video for “New Gods", featured on their earth-scorching fifth record, Human Target, now via Nuclear Blast (ROW) and Human Warfare (AU/NZ). Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Human Target was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. The artwork was once again painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom).

Tracklisting:

"Human Target"

"New Gods"

"Death Squad Anthem"

"Make America Hate Again"

"Eternal Suffering"

"Welcome Oblivion"

"Atonement"

"Voyeurs Into Death"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Chemical Christ"

"New Gods" video:

“Make America Hate Again" video:

"Human Target" video:

“Death Squad Anthem” video:

Lineup:

C.J. McMahon - Vocals

Sean Delander - Rhythm Guitar

Kevin Butler - Bass Guitar

Jesse Beahler - Drums

Andy Marsh - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Jake Owens)