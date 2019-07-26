THY ART IS MURDER Debut "New Gods" Music Video; Human Target Album Out Now

July 26, 2019, 21 minutes ago

news black death thy art is murder

THY ART IS MURDER Debut "New Gods" Music Video; Human Target Album Out Now

Thy Art Is Murder have released a music video for “New Gods", featured on their earth-scorching fifth record, Human Target, now via Nuclear Blast (ROW) and Human Warfare (AU/NZ). Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Human Target was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. The artwork was once again painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom).

Tracklisting:

"Human Target"
"New Gods"
"Death Squad Anthem"
"Make America Hate Again"
"Eternal Suffering"
"Welcome Oblivion"
"Atonement"
"Voyeurs Into Death"
"Eye For An Eye"
"Chemical Christ"

"New Gods" video:

“Make America Hate Again" video:

"Human Target" video:

“Death Squad Anthem” video:

Lineup:

C.J. McMahon - Vocals
Sean Delander - Rhythm Guitar
Kevin Butler - Bass Guitar
Jesse Beahler - Drums
Andy Marsh - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Jake Owens)



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews