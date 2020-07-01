THY ART IS MURDER - Drum Playthrough Video Of "Eye For An Eye" Posted

Today, Australia's premiere extreme metal export Thy Art Is Murder release a drum playthrough from Jesse Beahler for "Eye For An Eye" off their latest release, Human Target. Watch the playthrough below.

Jesse comments: "'Eye for an Eye' was the first song I heard from Human Target, as it was the first one to be drafted in the writing process. I really liked the vibe of the track, it’s pretty moody with a good Thy Art kind of feel and was the most challenging song for me to record. Overall, it’s a good example of how we’re trying to push ourselves instrumentally, while keeping the song writing at the forefront.

The hardest part to track was definitely the buildup to the last breakdown, as the pattern is tricky to get the feel right. You can actually hear the floor tom distort because I was so pissed off during the tracking of that part. It’s also got the fastest double bass on the record, with 4-bar segments of 270bpm 16th notes in the verses.”

Thy Art Is Murder recently unveiled their "Reign Of Darkness" for an obedient audience inside the Bullhead City Circus at the 2019 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Check out footage of the performance below: