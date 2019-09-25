THY ART IS MURDER Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally filmed footage of Thy Art Is Murder's set at Summer Breeze 2019. Check it out below:

Thy Art Is Murder's earth-scorching fifth record, Human Target, is out now via Nuclear Blast (ROW) and Human Warfare (AU/NZ). Order the album here.

Human Target was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. The artwork was once again painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom).

Tracklisting:

"Human Target"

"New Gods"

"Death Squad Anthem"

"Make America Hate Again"

"Eternal Suffering"

"Welcome Oblivion"

"Atonement"

"Voyeurs Into Death"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Chemical Christ"

"New Gods" video:

“Make America Hate Again" video:

"Human Target" video:

“Death Squad Anthem” video:

Lineup:

C.J. McMahon - Vocals

Sean Delander - Rhythm Guitar

Kevin Butler - Bass Guitar

Jesse Beahler - Drums

Andy Marsh - Lead Guitar