THY ART IS MURDER On Fan Reaction To Dear Desolation Album - “A Lot Bigger Than We Could Have Anticipated”; Video

October 18, 2017, an hour ago

In the new video below, Australia’s merchants of brutality, Thy Art Is Murder, discuss the fan reaction to their new album, Dear Desolation, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

Dear Desolation was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. Artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Order the album in various formats and bundles from around the world here.

Tracklisting:

“Slaves Beyond Death”
“The Son Of Misery”
“Puppet Master”
“Dear Desolation”
“Death Dealer”
“Man Is The Enemy”
“The Skin Of The Serpent”
“Fire In The Sky”
“Into Chaos We Climb”
“The Final Curtain”

“Puppet Master” video:

“Slaves Beyond Death” video:

Tour dates:

October (with After The Burial, Oceano, Justice For The Damned)
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice  
19 - Berlin, Germany - SO36  
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega   
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken   
22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee  
23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers  
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo  
25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat  
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller  
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa   
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

