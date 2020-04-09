THY ART IS MURDER Perform "Reign Of Darkness" At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video

Australia's Thy Art Is Murder unfolded their "Reign Of Darkness" for an obedient audience inside the Bullhead City Circus at the 2019 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Check out footage of the performance below:

Thy Art Is Murder recently announced the addition of drummer Jesse Beahler. In celebration, the band release a drum playthrough for "Human Target" which can be seen below.

Jesse comments, "I’ve been long time friends with Thy Art Is Murder, from touring beside them on their first American tour in 2013, to becoming a contributing member of the band during ‘he Depression Sessions, and eventually evolving into a full fledged member during the writing and recording process of our latest album, Human Target. I’m very grateful to be working alongside great friends and musicians, and feel like Thy Art is a band I was always meant to be a part of.

"I am incredibly proud of the performances we tracked on our newest album Human Target, and it sounds so good in part because of the great gear we selected. Thanks to Zildjian, Tama, Remo, Vic Firth, Czarcie Kopyto, and Foot Blaster Triggers for creating exceptional tools that help me deliver the best possible performance every time I sit behind the kit."